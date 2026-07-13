The Barbados Legion is urging Barbadians to continue supporting veterans who have served the country, saying many still depend on the organisation for financial, medical and other assistance.

The appeal was made during the Legion’s 69th anniversary church service at Bethel Methodist Church.

Chairman of the Barbados Legion, Lieutenant Colonel Atheline Branch, said that while there are no longer any First or Second World War veterans alive in Barbados, the organisation continues to provide assistance to their families.

Lieutenant Colonel Branch also reminded Barbadians of the sacrifices made daily by service personnel, pointing to the military’s role during the COVID-19 pandemic and in disaster response efforts across the Caribbean.

She said the Legion stands ready to support those who once served whenever they need help.