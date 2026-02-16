Barbados Lions Foundation officially opens to the public

The Barbados Lions Foundation is now officially open to the public.

Although the Foundation was formally established in April 2023 and registered one month later, it was officially launched to the public last evening.

Chairman of the Barbados Lions Foundation, Sherwin Greenidge, says the organisation brings a wealth of expertise, with 13 trustees serving on its board.

Mr Greenidge adds that, for many years, Lions Clubs throughout Barbados have worked diligently in healthcare, youth development, environmental stewardship, disaster relief, and social support.