Barbados’ minimum wage increasing in January 2026

The national minimum wage will rise again in January 2026 or next month.

That confirmation came today from Minister of Labour Colin Jordan.

Speaking to the media this afternoon, he disclosed that the Cabinet met this morning, and high on the agenda was the long-signalled adjustment to the national minimum wage.

He says the Government is unapologetic about protecting those at the bottom of the income scale, especially as inflation continues to drive up the cost of living.

The Minister says the Government is listening to employers who say they are under pressure, but maintains the increase is modest, balanced, and necessary.