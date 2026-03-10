Barbados is monitoring external shocks for any potential impact on the island’s tourism industry.

Word of this comes from Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill.

He says Barbados must be prepared for political, economic, climatic or pandemic impacts of what is happening outside the country.

Mr Gooding-Edghill spoke on the matter moments ago in the well of Parliament, where the Estimates and Revenue of Expenditure 2026-2027 is in session.