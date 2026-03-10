Barbados monitoring external shocks that could impact tourism
Barbados is monitoring external shocks for any potential impact on the island’s tourism industry.
Word of this comes from Minister of Tourism and International Transport, Ian Gooding-Edghill.
He says Barbados must be prepared for political, economic, climatic or pandemic impacts of what is happening outside the country.
Mr Gooding-Edghill spoke on the matter moments ago in the well of Parliament, where the Estimates and Revenue of Expenditure 2026-2027 is in session.