Barbados moves closer to modernising organ transplant and kidney care system

Barbados is moving a step closer to transforming organ transplantation and kidney care with new legislation that will establish a legal framework for organ and tissue donation.

During debate on the Human Organ and Tissue Transplant Bill, Minister of Health Lisa Cummins said the legislation is about giving hope to patients while strengthening the country’s healthcare system.

Minister Cummins told Parliament the legislation is about much more than organ transplants, saying it represents another major step in modernising the country’s healthcare system.

According to Minister Cummins, Government intends to do more for patients who need access to dialysis treatment more than twice a week.

She said additional capacity will improve access for patients who currently cannot receive the recommended number of weekly treatments.