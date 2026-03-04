Barbados must revise foreign policy, says Sinckler

Barbados must recalibrate its foreign policy to survive an increasingly unstable global order.

That message came from Senior Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Christopher Sinckler, during debate on his Ministry’s Estimates.

He stressed that foreign and domestic policy must work in tandem and maintained that CARICOM remains the anchor of Barbados’ diplomacy.

Much of the debate focused on unfolding hostilities in the Middle East and their potential implications for Barbados. The Minister confirmed that Barbadians in the region are being closely monitored.