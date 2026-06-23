Barbados named Climate-Smart Country of the Year

Barbados has added another accolade to the country’s repertoire after being named Climate-Smart Country of the Year.

The title was awarded last week at the inaugural Climate Smart Awards, presented during the Caribbean Climate-Smart Accelerator (CCSA) Summit.

CCSA Chief Executive Officer Racquel Moses said the assessment was comprehensive, every performance measure had been weighted, and the outcome was not in doubt, with Barbados leading across every category.

The award was determined by performance across five critical areas: the strength and ambition of Barbados’ nationally determined contributions under the Paris Agreement; the growth of the renewable energy sector; the boldness of clean energy targets; the scale of climate finance secured; and scores from the ND-GAIN Country Index, which assesses both climate vulnerability and national readiness to respond. Barbados excelled in all five.

Additionally, the Government of Barbados congratulated the Clara Lionel Foundation, founded by Barbadian National Hero The Right Excellent Robyn Rihanna Fenty.

The Foundation received both the People’s Choice Award and Philanthropist Recognition at the awards ceremony for its commitment to protecting the world’s most climate-vulnerable communities, reflecting the same values that drive Barbados’ international advocacy.