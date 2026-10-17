Barbados names Sandra Gittens as new ambassador to Cuba

Barbados has a new ambassador to Cuba.

Her Excellency Sandra Gittens recently presented her copy of letters of credence to Cuba’s Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs, Her Excellency Josefina Vidal.

Ambassador Gittens, a career diplomat, has served as head of the CARICOM/Caribbean Affairs Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, and as chargé d’affaires at Barbados’ missions in Panama and Venezuela.

She said she was honoured to undertake the assignment and expand Barbados’ longstanding partnership with Cuba, while building on gains in education, health, sports, culture and the environment.

Ambassador Gittens has become Barbados’ fourth resident ambassador to Cuba, succeeding Dr Sharon Marshall, who completed her tour of duty in February 2026.