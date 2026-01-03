Barbados has the most advanced and comprehensive child protection legislation in the region.

Minister of People Empowerment and Elder Affairs, Kirk Humphrey, made the announcement today during the Wellness and HIV Commission’s outreach programme at Villa Road, Brittons, St. Michael.

Minister Humphrey told the media that the proclamation for the legislation, along with that for the Social Empowerment Agencies, was made yesterday.

Trevor Thorpe reports.