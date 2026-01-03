January 4, 2026

Related Stories

bma outlook

Local manufacturing sector positioned for growth and resilience in 2026

admin January 3, 2026
richard boyce

Ten injured in City shooting police describe as ‘revengeful’

admin January 3, 2026
shootin gin the city

Heavy police presence in Bridgetown following early morning shooting

admin January 3, 2026
pm ven

PM Mottley addresses US-Venezuela conflict’s impact on Barbados

admin January 3, 2026
mia positon

Rules-based order critical for small states, says PM Mottley

admin January 3, 2026
Cricket West Indies cwI

Shallow: Improvement for Windies teams is ‘imperative, not optional’

admin January 3, 2026

Regional News

Local manufacturing sector positioned for growth and resilience in 2026 bma outlook 1

Local manufacturing sector positioned for growth and resilience in 2026

January 3, 2026
Ten injured in City shooting police describe as ‘revengeful’ richard boyce 2

Ten injured in City shooting police describe as ‘revengeful’

January 3, 2026
Heavy police presence in Bridgetown following early morning shooting shootin gin the city 3

Heavy police presence in Bridgetown following early morning shooting

January 3, 2026
PM Mottley addresses US-Venezuela conflict’s impact on Barbados pm ven 4

PM Mottley addresses US-Venezuela conflict’s impact on Barbados

January 3, 2026

You may have missed

bma outlook

Local manufacturing sector positioned for growth and resilience in 2026

admin January 3, 2026
richard boyce

Ten injured in City shooting police describe as ‘revengeful’

admin January 3, 2026
shootin gin the city

Heavy police presence in Bridgetown following early morning shooting

admin January 3, 2026
pm ven

PM Mottley addresses US-Venezuela conflict’s impact on Barbados

admin January 3, 2026