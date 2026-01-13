The Barbados passport is stronger than ever this year, according to the Henley Passport Index.

In the global ranking, Barbados is listed 19th, its highest placement since the report was first published 20 years ago.

The index measures passport strength by the number of countries holders can access without restrictions.

This year, Barbados passport holders have unrestricted access to 162 countries.

The island’s ranking has improved two places from last year, when it was 21st.

Barbados is also the highest-ranking Caribbean country, followed by the Bahamas at 20th and St. Vincent and the Grenadines at 22nd.

Singapore holds the top spot, with unrestricted access to 192 countries, followed by Japan and South Korea.