Barbados paused Monday to once again honour one of its most celebrated sons.

From government officials and family members to ordinary citizens, scores gathered at Parliament to pay their respects to National Hero, the Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers, as he lay in state ahead of his interment on Wednesday.

Among those in attendance were Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley, Attorney General Wilfred Abrahams and members of Parliament, all joining in a solemn tribute.

Deanzer Roberts reports.