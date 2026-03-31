Barbados positioned as regional hub for children’s healthcare

Barbados is now poised to serve as a regional centre for paediatric excellence, strengthening specialised care, training and research for children in Barbados and across the Eastern Caribbean.

This is all thanks to the Toronto-based LesLois Shaw Foundation, which continues to support the cause through a transformational ten-million-dollar donation made in 2020.

Now six years into its eight-year mandate since the donation was made in 2020, the Shaw Centre for Paediatric Excellence has delivered tangible results across training, clinical care, infrastructure, and research.

Director of the LesLois Shaw Foundation, Virginia Shaw, says giving back is important to them.

She was speaking during a reception to mark the impact of the institution at the official residence of the High Commissioner of Canada to Barbados last evening.