Barbados Postal Service open to incorporating AI into operations

The Barbados Postal Service is not opposed to incorporating artificial intelligence into its operations.

Speaking at Bethel Methodist Church this morning, following a service to mark the start of Postal Week, Marketing Officer Paula Harper-Grant says AI is already here and should be viewed as a tool to improve the service.

She says, with the technology becoming increasingly prevalent, it would be better for the Postal Service to embrace the trend rather than risk being left behind.

Ms Harper-Grant also acknowledges the continued decline in traditional mail, given the changes in how people communicate.

She reveals the Postal Service has several plans in the pipeline, which will be further developed and rolled out in the coming year.