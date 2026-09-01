As Barbados approaches 60 years of Independence and five years as a Republic, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley has outlined a number of initiatives to celebrate the milestone.

In a video statement, Prime Minister Mottley lauded the country for its resilience throughout the years and urged Barbadians to hold close all things Barbadian.

From this week, she wants Barbadians to declare Fridays as Barbados Day, wearing the national colours or something representative of the country.

Prime Minister Mottley also shared some of the initiatives planned, including a national clean-up campaign, “Leh We Paint Barbados”, and a national oration competition.

Government will also be introducing a logo for the celebrations.