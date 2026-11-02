Barbados prioritises climate policy and finance

Barbados continues to treat climate policy and finance as matters of the utmost priority.

This reassurance comes from Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office with responsibility for Economic Affairs and Planning, Marsha Caddle.

She says that while most countries may have a national biodiversity strategy, it must be reflected in the national budget and the country’s overall investment programme.

Speaking at the Second Global Biodiversity Alliance Conference and Financing Forum in Guyana, she suggests that one of the most effective forms of support would be for development banks to fund project preparation and institutional capacity as investments in their own right.

Minister Caddle says Barbados’ 2035 Investment Plan for Resilience and Prosperity sets out 15 national targets.

She notes that protecting 30 per cent of the country’s land and ocean is among those targets, alongside growth, jobs, housing, health and renewable energy.