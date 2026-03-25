Barbados reaffirms commitment to reparatory justice

Barbados is reaffirming its commitment to reparatory justice and the global fight against anti-Black racism, discrimination and xenophobia.

This is according to Barbados’ Ambassador to the United States, Vic Fernandes, who says remembrance alone is not enough.

He was speaking during a special meeting of the Permanent Council of the Organisation of American States, marking the International Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade.

This year’s observance is being held under the theme: “Justice in Action: Confronting History, Advancing Dignity, Empowering Futures”.

Ambassador Fernandes adds that the Second International Decade for People of African Descent provides a renewed platform to push for meaningful change and accountability.