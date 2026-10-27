Barbados is among those being recognised for excellence in attracting investment in the digital economy, following a major honour presented at a United Nations forum in Doha.

The Barbados-based Caribbean Export Development Agency has been named among the recipients of the 2026 UN Investment Promotion Awards.

The awards were presented during the ninth World Investment Forum of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) in Doha, Qatar.

Caribbean Export was recognised alongside the Ethiopian Investment Commission, Invest Korea, Invest Qatar and Morocco’s Tanger Med Zones.

The winners were honoured for their innovative approaches to investment promotion and facilitation, their success in attracting sustainable foreign direct investment, and their contributions to digital transformation and sustainable development.

Caribbean Export attracted international attention for its work through the Caribbean Investment Forum, an initiative that showcases investment-ready projects from across the region and connects them with global investors.

According to UNCTAD’s World Investment Report 2025, global greenfield investment in the digital economy reached US$360 billion in 2024, almost three times the level recorded in 2020.

The recognition underscores the Caribbean’s growing presence in the global digital economy and its efforts to attract new investment opportunities to the region.