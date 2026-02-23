Barbados Regiment marks anniversaries

The Barbados Regiment is moving to ensure it remains current, versatile, effective and relevant in a changing security environment.

Commanding Officer of the Land Force Component of the Barbados Defence Force, Lieutenant Colonel Julia Dabreo, gave that assurance during the Regiment’s Colour to Church parade and service at St Matthias Anglican Church. The event commemorated the 78th anniversary of the Barbados Regiment and the 73rd anniversary of the presentation of the first Stand of Colour to the Regiment.

She said the Regiment is fully aware of the changing times and what is required to meet them. Lieutenant Colonel Dabreo also affirmed that the Barbados Regiment, through the BDF, stands ready to serve the island wherever and whenever requested.