Barbados seeks deeper partnership with Japan on disasters resilience

Barbados is looking to deepen its partnership with Japan in tackling water-related disasters and strengthening national resilience.

Minister of Home Affairs and Information Gregory Nicholls made this known as he welcomed a large Japanese delegation during the opening of the Japan–Barbados Business Mission.

He says Barbados and Japan have had a long and fruitful relationship, particularly with regard to support for disaster management initiatives across the country.

The minister also pointed to recent assistance received from Japan following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.