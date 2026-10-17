Team Barbados is back home after a stellar performance at this year’s Huntsman Senior Games in Utah, United States.

The squad of 28 athletes arrived at Grantley Adams International Airport last evening and were greeted by family and friends.

Barbados won a total of 84 medals, and team manager Kathy Harper-Hall told CBC Sports she was extremely impressed with the team’s performance.

Patrick Bourne described his experience at the Games after competing for more than a decade.