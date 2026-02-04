Barbados squad grows ahead of CARIFTA Games in Grenada
The pool of CARIFTA qualifiers continues to grow as the Barbados squad takes shape for the Easter track and field event in Grenada, set for April 4–6.
Over the weekend, a number of athletes surpassed the AAB standard at the Joseph Payne Classic.
Jahyke Brester clocked 21.37 seconds in the Under-20 boys’ 200 metres, Krystal Bentham ran 54.94 in the Under-20 girls’ 400 metres, and Shamari Greenidge-Lewis posted 48.28 in the boys’ equivalent.
Other qualifiers include Reneco Brooks in the Under-20 boys’ 800 metres, Kamal Armstrong in the Under-17 boys’ shot put, and Jayden Walcott in the Under-20 boys’ shot put.