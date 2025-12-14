As Barbados continues to battle rising rates of non-communicable diseases, attention is being turned to what children are eating at school.

Today, students put their creativity to the test during the Barbados “Healthy Snack-Off”, an initiative tied to the School Nutrition Policy.

According to the outgoing officer responsible for the Barbados School Nutrition Policy, Heather Phillips Boyce, the aim is to encourage children to create their own healthy snacks using locally grown foods.

Ms Phillips-Boyce says the exercise, while applying critical thinking, helps with the youth’s creativity.

Ms Philips-Boyce admits that implementation of the School Nutrition Policy has been slow, but insists change is necessary.

She also challenged the idea that healthy eating is expensive, pointing to simple alternatives like water, local produce and proper meal preparation.

The School Nutrition Policy forms part of wider efforts to reduce diet-related illnesses and promote healthier lifestyles among young Barbadians.