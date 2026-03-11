Barbados to establish first data centre in St. Andrew

Barbados’ first data centre will be established at Greenland, St Andrew.

Chief Executive Officer of Export Barbados, Mark Hill, says work has already started on the clearing of the site to allow for the installation of electrical infrastructure.

Mr Hill says the digital infrastructure at that site will carry artificial intelligence computing, cloud services and also green electricity.

He spoke about the transformational project moments ago during this session of the Estimates of Revenue and Expenditure 2026-2027 in Parliament.