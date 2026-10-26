Barbados tourism industry faces mixed outlook ahead of winter season

The Barbados tourism industry is entering the upcoming winter season facing a mix of challenges and opportunities.

While stay-over arrivals have recorded a slight decline, forward bookings point to a possible rebound, with additional airlift from key markets expected to support the sector.

Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) officials delivered a state of the industry update this morning at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, attended by key tourism players.

Deanzer Roberts has that story.