Barbados tourism industry faces mixed outlook ahead of winter season
The Barbados tourism industry is entering the upcoming winter season facing a mix of challenges and opportunities.
While stay-over arrivals have recorded a slight decline, forward bookings point to a possible rebound, with additional airlift from key markets expected to support the sector.
Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) officials delivered a state of the industry update this morning at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre, attended by key tourism players.
Deanzer Roberts has that story.