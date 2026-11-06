The Barbados Trust Fund Limited is marking eight years of supporting local small businesses, helping entrepreneurs strengthen their operations and grow their enterprises.

The Trust Fund held a customer appreciation day yesterday at its headquarters in Harbour Industrial Park in recognition of this milestone.

Business Development Manager at the Barbados Trust Fund Limited, Kirk Dottin, outlined some of the work undertaken over the years to ensure that businesses are equipped to compete in local, regional and international markets.

He also highlighted a trade mission which saw almost 40 businesses take their products to New York.

He described the initiative as a success.