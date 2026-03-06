The Barbados Association of Retired Persons (BARP) has opened enrolment for its medical health plan.

President Marilyn Rice-Bowen explains that the plan is open to people aged 40 to 59, and anyone can sign up until March 31, during which time no medical questions will be asked.

This is the second time the open enrolment exercise is being conducted.

However, Ms Rice-Bowen emphasises that those signing on to the plan through Lynch Insurance Brokers must be members of BARP.

She also notes that those now registering as members of BARP can sign on to the health insurance plan at the same time.

Meanwhile, Beacon Insurance Company Regional Manager for Client Relations Monique Michell explains that the intention of the drive is to reach a niche group of people.

She adds that the plan will provide comprehensive coverage for insured persons.