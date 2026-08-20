The Barbados Association of Retailers, Vendors and Entrepreneurs is again calling for stricter regulations and enforcement to help those in the trade maintain a better reputation.

Speaking on CBC’s “Let’s Talk About It” radio programme on Q100.7FM this morning, BARVEN’s Communications Officer, Robert Maloney, said the approach would help address many of the issues about which members of the public complain.

BARVEN is encouraging anyone entering the trade, whether temporarily or long-term, to apply for the relevant permits, regularise their status and follow all regulations to avoid being removed or fined.