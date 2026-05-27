Chief Executive Officer of the Barbados Agricultural Society, James Paul, is applauding Government’s efforts to boost local onion production and reduce food imports through a new onion drying facility.

The facility was launched last week by the Barbados Agricultural Development and Marketing Corporation at Fairy Valley, Christ Church.

However, Mr Paul says he remains concerned about the competition local farmers continue to face from imported onions.

Mr Paul says, overall, the onion drying facility is a commendable initiative.