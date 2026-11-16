The Bay Primary School now has an enrichment centre.

The initiative, a collaboration between the District Grand Conclave of the South Caribbean, Corporate Barbados and the Ministry of Educational Transformation, was officially opened by District Grand Master Ian Foster during a recent ceremony at the school.

Principal Stacy Blunt says she welcomes the investment and what it represents for the school.

Before cutting the ribbon to officially declare the centre open, Mr Foster thanked all those who helped make the initiative possible.