BCC launches new maritime training courses

With job opportunities in the maritime industry expected to expand significantly in the coming years, the Barbados Community College is positioning itself to offer the type of training that will allow Barbadians, and others, to take up those positions when they become available.

The tertiary-level institution has rolled out the first two of a series of new maritime-related courses, which are scheduled to begin today and tomorrow.

The courses, “Maritime Journalism”, as well as “Law of the Sea and Blue Economy,” will be taught entirely online.

They are being offered through the National Maritime Training and Employment Programme, an initiative of the Barbados Maritime Transport Administration and the Ministry of Tourism and International Transport.

Programme Co-ordinator Najla King says the response from across the region has been encouraging, with participants from as far away as Belize expressing an interest.

Ms King also notes that career opportunities are available and are not limited to operating only in Barbados.