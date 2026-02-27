PremiumFit Bears registered their first win in the Co-operators General Barbados Amateur Basketball Association Premier League, defeating NSC Tridents by 13 points in a bottom-of-the-table clash at the BCC Gym.

Meanwhile, Island Care Ambulance Service & Body-By-B Lakers moved into a tie for third place after a 14-point victory over Warrens All Stars.

In other results, defending champions Burger King Clapham Bulls suffered their first loss of the season, going down 80-67 to leaders Fusionz Boutique Station Hill Cavaliers.

Joint leaders C.A.M Smart Assurance City United Celtics also secured a convincing 88-61 win over KFC Pinelands.

CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce reports.