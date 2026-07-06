BESCO to sever employees after 2026 sugar harvest

The Barbados Energy and Sugar Company Inc. (BESCO) today announced that ten employees will be severed following the conclusion of the 2026 sugar harvest.

According to the company, the workers are being sent home as part of a limited restructuring aimed at aligning the company’s staffing and operating costs with its current commercial realities.

BESCO said the decision was extremely difficult and was not taken lightly.

The company acknowledged the personal impact that job losses have on employees and their families, and said affected workers have been informed directly and will be guided through the applicable next steps.

BESCO said the restructuring follows sustained operational and financial pressures affecting the company and the wider sugar sector.

Since the divestment of the Government’s sugar operations, BESCO has operated as a private company and does not receive a Government subvention.

BESCO said it will provide factual updates as necessary and will continue to communicate directly with key stakeholders to reduce uncertainty and prevent misinformation.