Barbados recorded two separate road fatalities today, Sunday, January 18, 2026.

A motorcyclist died following a collision which around 3:18 p.m. along Searles Road at its junction with Leadvale Christ Church, involving that motorcycle and a motorvan.

Similarly, the Barbados Police Service’s District C Station are conducting investigations into a collision which occurred about 3:45 p.m. along Crane Road St. Philip, involving a motorvan and a bicyclist.

Police note that “preliminary investigations have shown that the cyclist and the motorist were travelling towards Rices when the collision occurred. The cyclist succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

“Investigations are continuing. We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to please contact the District C Police Station at 416-8200.”