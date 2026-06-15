BimPay system functioning effectively, says Central Bank Governor

Barbadians are being assured that the BimPay system is functioning effectively.

That’s the view of Central Bank Governor, Dr. The Most Honourable Kevin Greenidge.

He was speaking during a press conference in the Grand Salle of the Bank this morning.

It was called to provide an update on the new payment system, which has been operational for just two days and encountered some initial challenges.

Trevor Thorpe was there and filed this report.