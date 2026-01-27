Strong leadership at the national level deserves strong leadership at the constituency level.

That is what the Barbados Labour Party candidate for St. Joseph has pledged to deliver to the constituency.

Mr. Brathwaite stresses that as long as St. Joseph stays with the Ryan Brathwaite BLP, it will get its fair share of the pie.

And he says one of the initiatives to be implemented is a new Constituency Services Committee.

Mr. Brathwaite was speaking during a spot meeting in Hackleton Cliff last night.