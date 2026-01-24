BLP candidate for St Joseph, Ryan Brathwaite, was out and about in Proute as he canvassed the constituency.

Besides the obvious infrastructural issues, such as roads, he has identified opportunities for young people as pressing.

He says the youth of Proute are asking for a pavilion, which was started by the BLP but abandoned by successive governments.

He says he wants to bring activity to the area that will encourage and develop the sporting talent in Proute.

Mr. Brathwaite says he intends to be accessible to constituents.