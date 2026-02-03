BLP takes campaign message to Christ Church as election nears

It’s just over seven days to the February 11th elections, and candidates and political leaders are using spot meetings and public meetings to convince Barbadians to vote for them.

At a political meeting in St. Patrick’s, Christ Church, hosted by the Barbados Labour Party, candidates and political leader and Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley spoke about what they have done, what they intend to do, and why they should be voted back into office.

Our Deanzer Roberts attended that meeting and filed this report.