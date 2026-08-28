As the country continues to grapple with high levels of non-communicable diseases, the Barbados Diabetes and Hypertension Association has introduced a new programme to help individuals better manage their health.

The “Blue Circle Lifestyle Management Programme” was launched at the Barbados Museum this morning.

It is a six-week programme designed to help people change how they eat, exercise and manage their mental health.

While noting the difficulties associated with behaviour change, Programme Director Fern Lewis says the initiative will provide support to individuals who want to adopt healthier habits.

Programme Coordinator Emma Anius explains that the programme will take a holistic approach to tackling diabetes and hypertension.

She shared some of its components.