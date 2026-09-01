The Barbados National Energy Company Limited, BNECL, has awarded ten scholarships, valued at $1,000 each, to participants in its inaugural “Powering the Future Scholarship and Transition Grant Awards” programme.

Marketing and Public Relations Officer Samantha Hazlewood-Ermay says the recipients were selected following a competitive application process, which included submitting an essay and participating in an interview.

The process provided applicants with an opportunity to demonstrate their academic aspirations, accomplishments and potential.

Two of the ten scholarships were reserved for children or wards of BNECL employees, reinforcing the company’s commitment to supporting its staff and their families.

At a ceremony marking the culmination of the first edition of the programme, BNECL also presented three transition grants to employees’ children who recently sat the Barbados Secondary School Entrance Examination.

Ms Hazlewood-Ermay says that, as an energy company, BNECL also appreciates that power exists in knowledge, opportunity and in young people who are given the support and confidence to believe their goals are within reach.