The Barbados Police Service is advising the public that, following a road traffic collision, Bournes Village main road in St George is currently impassable.

Motorists are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternative routes.

Diversions

Motorists travelling from Hothersal Turning towards Bournes Village can turn right at the Lears Roundabout, continue along Lower Estate to Charles Rowe Bridge, then turn left onto Flat Rock and continue to Locust Hall.

Motorists travelling from Market Hill towards Bournes Village can either turn right onto Locust Hall Tenantry Road and continue along Applewhaites, or turn left onto Flat Rock Road.