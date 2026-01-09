BREAKING: Police investigating fatal collision
The Barbados Police Service is investigating a fatal collision which occurred on President Kennedy Drive, near Kensington Oval, St Michael, this morning.
Public Affairs and Communications Officer with the Service, Acting Inspector Ryan Brathwaite, told the media that a man lost his life in a collision with a truck. Early investigations suggest that the man was struck after disembarking from a vehicle.
This is a developing story. Details to follow as they become available.