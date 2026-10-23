Breast cancer remains a major public health concern in Barbados
Breast cancer is a major public health concern in Barbados and across the Caribbean, with projections suggesting that one in seven women could develop the disease.
Consultant vascular and interventional radiologist Dr Fidel Rampersad delivered that message during a public health lecture at the Marriott Hotel, organised by the Barbados Cancer Society’s Breast Screening Programme.
He says early screening is important and also outlined some factors that can cause breast cancer.