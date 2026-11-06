Bridgetown Duty Free opens new branch at GAI Airport
A better experience for travellers and a new gateway to commerce and employment have opened in Barbados.
That was the message from Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Industry and Business, Kevin Hunte, as he delivered remarks to a cross-section of stakeholders and public and private sector officials at the opening of Bridgetown Duty Free at the Grantley Adams International Airport.
He says the development presents new opportunities for commerce, employment and the travel trade.