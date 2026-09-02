From shortage to surplus; Bridgetown fish vendors want Barbadians buying.

And that was visible at the market on Monday, as vendors shared that there was a lot of fish available.

It has now moved from not having enough fish to having plenty.

Donna from D’s Fish Corner says the fish are plentiful and fresh.

This fisherwoman wants people to capitalise on what they have on hand, noting that the market has been slow recently.

The scene at the Bridgetown Fish Market on Monday is one of plenty, and vendors are hoping consumers will respond with their wallets.