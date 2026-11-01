Bridgetown illuminated to launch Barbados’ 2026 Independence and Republic celebrations

The bright blue and yellow lights are now officially on, signalling the start of Barbados’ 2026 Independence celebrations.

The 2026 Lighting Ceremony and Bajan Brew, sponsored by Sagicor Life Inc., is taking place at Heroes Square in Bridgetown. The event celebrates Barbados’ 60th anniversary of Independence and five years as a republic.

Minister of Sports and Community Empowerment Charles Griffith addressed those gathered earlier, urging them to embrace the symbolism of the lights being switched on.