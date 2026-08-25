The Bridgetown Port Taxi Co-Op launched a Back-to-School Drive today at St. Lawrence Primary School in Christ Church.

As part of the initiative, the Co-Op made a special donation to the principals of three primary schools- St Lawrence, St Marks and St Stephen’s Primary, providing much-needed support to families preparing for the new school year.

The MP of Christ Church South, Dr. Shantal Munro-Knight and St Michael North West Neil Rowe were in attendance.