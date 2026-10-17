Bridgetown Regeneration Initiative seeks to revitalise the city

The Bridgetown Regeneration Initiative aims to revitalise the city through a collaborative approach that includes both large-scale investments and small-scale projects.

Minister of Finance Ryan Straughn says engaging individual households is crucial, as their participation will contribute significantly to the overall success of the initiative.

According to the minister, this inclusive strategy is designed to support the community’s development while fostering a sense of ownership among residents.

Mr Straughn says the goal is to ensure that every citizen is involved in the regeneration process, as the benefits will extend to all of Barbados.

He says the Bridgetown development represents a comprehensive strategy that reflects investor confidence.

The initiative is designed to foster community engagement and improve the overall quality of life for both developers and residents.