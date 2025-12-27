BSTU welcomes return of term leave for teachers

The Barbados Secondary Teachers’ Union is giving a thumbs up to Government’s move to reinstate term leave for teachers from next year.

President Mary Redman says the union is eagerly awaiting the final phase of the arrangement to facilitate the completion of the process of the reinstatement of the special leave suspended in 2014.

Ms Redman tells CBC News the long leave is necessary for teachers’ respite and restoration.

Redman says the union is looking forward to upcoming talks with relevant authorities regarding finalising the reinstatement of the terms leave.