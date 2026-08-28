The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) hosted its Critical Incident Awareness & Response Training Workshop for tourism professionals this morning at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre.

This event promoted the initiative as a proactive step to strengthen Barbados’ capacity to respond to emergencies in the tourism sector, ensuring the safety and well-being of visitors, staff and the wider community.



Attendees benefited from practical guidance delivered by officials from the Barbados Police Service, the Department of Emergency Management, and a crisis intervention coach. The session offered demonstrations and real-world strategies for managing a variety of emergency situations.