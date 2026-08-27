Businesses benefiting from government concessions are being reminded that those benefits come with responsibilities.

The Barbados Customs and Excise Department says it has found cases where goods imported under concessions were not being used for their approved purpose.

The new Comptroller, Lynette Padmore, says officers have encountered cases where raw materials and equipment imported under concessions could not be found when officers conducted inspections.

Finance Minister Ryan Straughn believes the issue is one of trust.

He says it is concerning and sad that some people misuse the concessions provided.